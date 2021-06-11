Photos of Akuapem Poloo in the arms of the father of late musician, Ebony Reigns, have proved they share an enviable bond.

The photos captured the moment Poloo and Mr Opoku Kwarteng met for the very first time at an event, where they began their relationship.

Poloo said the father-of-three complimented her beauty, before giving her some words of advice on how to live her life to the fullest.

Reminiscing on the moment, the actress, born Rosemond Brown, has celebrated the man she described as “daddy”.

In the photos she shared, the duo could be seen all smiles as Mr Kwarteng touched Poloo’s face to indicate the affection he has for her.

Photos below:

Akuapem Poloo and Starboy Kwarteng