After a long wait, Afrobeat singer Burna Boy has finally taken delivery of the prestigious 2021 Grammy award.

It would be recalled that the self-acclaimed African Giant’s Twice As Tall was crowned the Best Global Music Album at the ceremony which took place on March 14.

In celebration, Burna Boy took to Instagram to acknowledged the milestone which he claimed to have fulfilled as a result of sacrifice by his parents.

He bragged that his parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, car or materials.

Sharing the photos, Odogwu wrote that his sisters have bagged degrees; one, a first class in Finance, the other got a distinction in Engineering and him, a Grammy award winner.

“I am a product of sacrifice! Thank God and thank you all again!”

