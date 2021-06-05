Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has set the internet on fire with an epic throwback photo.

The photo, which has got many fans and followers talking, show Poloo, born Rosemond Brown, was once a fat person.

She appeared chubby in her no-hand top on black trousers and her pink hat as she gives an onlooking pose.

According to her, an uncle sent the photo and she still can’t believe that was her back in the days.

Akuapem Poloo

Posting the photo, she captioned: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️Please no one should laugh my uncle Just sent me this old picture of me and I don’t believe that was me 🙊🙊🙊🙊.

The photo has since cracked many ribs on social media who can’t help but comment with hilarious statements.