Actress Rosemond Brown, known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo, could not hide her joy after her press conference caught the attention of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The BBC pidgin news took to their Instagram page to share photos from her press conference which has generated a lot of reactions.

The media outlet posting the photos captioned it: Ghana actress Akuapem Poloo show face for public for di first time afta dem release her on bail from prison.#bbcnewspidgin#akuapempoloo.

A post Miss Brown described as an avenue for the world to hear of how grateful she is for the support she had through her difficult times.

An Accra Circuit Court on Friday, April 16, 2021, handed Poloo a 90-day sentence for posing nude with her then seven-year-old son to mark his birthday.

RELATED:

She however regained her freedom, at least temporarily, on Friday, April 23, 2021, after she fully satisfied the bail conditions as set out by the criminal division of the Accra High court.

Akuapem Poloo was granted bail at a cost of GH¢80,000 with two sureties, both to be justified.

Following her release from the Nsawam prison, the actress on Saturday, April 24, 2021, addressed Ghanaians through a press conference, expressing her appreciation for the love and support shown her.

Read Poloo’s reaction below: