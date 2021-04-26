Great Olympics have opened internal investigations amid allegations of match-fixing after the side’s heavy 4-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Wonder Club was humiliated in the matchday 21 game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

The Crabs were ruthless, proving too hot for the Dade Boys to handle after smashing in four goals in front of their home fans.

Goals from Simon Nartey, Kofi Jnr, Michael Ohene Asamoah and Enoch Affram gave Dwarfs a commanding lead before Gladson Awako scored a consolation for the Dade Boys in injury time.

Great Olympics have now failed to win any of their last three games since the start of the second round.

“You know, even if I suspect something went wrong, I must have a piece of evidence to prove. I have started an internal investigation into the embarrassing defeat,” Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the side told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Honestly, if I do suspect anything, I don’t have a prove. Look at the goals. Ah! well, I don’t know.

‘I don’t even know what my players were doing. I am investigating my players and I have called one or two of them to understand what went into the match.

“I don’t know whether it was intentional or not or whether they want to destroy my career.. it’s up to them.

“To let me down in such a manner, I leave everything to God,” he added.

Dwarfs move to the 8th place on the premiership standings with the big win whereas Olympics drop to the 4th position.