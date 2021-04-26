A man’s attempt to bring dignity to his lover has ended in tears for him as she blatantly refused his love proposal.

A video making rounds online captured the moment when the lady turned down a man’s proposal in a public place while claiming that he has a small manhood

The man who decided to make it a big surprise for his beloved girlfriend got a resounding ‘no’ as a response amid persuasion from the crowd for him to accept his proposal.

The man could be seen on his knees with a ring, ready to wrap around his lover’s finger until he got the opposite of what he expected.

The lady who was bold enough to give her reason for the refusal said she loved the man, but couldn’t bear his tiny manhood.

The proposal-turned-‘tragedy’ took place at the market with many onlookers present.