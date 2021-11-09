The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says the government is partly to be blamed for the indiscipline in Senior High Schools (SHS).

According to the President, Angel Kabonu, the hands of teachers and headmasters are tied due to stringent laws that give the students the liberty to misbehave and go unpunished.

Mr Carbonu also lamented the activities of human rights organisations have been a contributing factor as they now defend students and in some cases offer legal support.

“As teachers our hands are almost tied because students are not punished enough lately, they feel they can get away with anything they do. Gone are the days when students were subjected to corporal punishment, dismissed, or made to weed for offences committed but now all that authority has been taken away from school heads and teachers,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Carbonu’s comments come in the wake of a stabbing incident at the Konongo Odumase SHS which led to the death of a first year student.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, after the deceased reportedly attempted to resolve a scuffle between some form two students and his mates.

Though five students have been arraigned before court and remanded, Mr Kabonu said the situation could have been avoided.

“They have been several alien rules in our schools so now what teachers have decided to do is focus on their teaching jobs and protect it in order not to face any consequence,” he added.

Play the audio above for more: