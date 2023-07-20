The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has tasked the leadership of both sides of the House to act responsibly in ensuring their members are present in Parliament for business activities to take place.

The House has had to adjourn sittings several times due to the lack of numbers to embark on parliamentary business in the chamber.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament following concerns of quorum raised by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who chaired the sitting, said that Members of Parliament must be serious with business activities in the House.

“I think that we have to take the House seriously. If you have been following the media over the weekend, they all descended on Parliament; the fact that we don’t get the members to do business and I think it is becoming unbecoming. So, honourable members, today will be the last day that we will raise this issue, so I am urging you to do more,” he said.

