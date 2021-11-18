The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has insisted that food prices in Ghana are “very cheap”.

According to him, statistics and market surveys conducted by staff of his Ministry across the country do not support the increment claims.

Ghana, in recent months, has witnessed a sharp increase in food prices, including staples produce such as plantain, beans, maize and millet.

While some have attributed the increment to the hike in fuel prices, others have attributed it to the local currency’s depreciation.

But, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto maintained that food prices have not skyrocketed.

He explained that Ghana is in the harvesting season so the prices of food can only get cheaper.

The Agric Minister also stated that the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, has been successful so far.

“My wife also goes to the market so I know food is cheap. If she tells me there is no food then I’m in trouble,” he stressed.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto assured of bumper harvest to shame the “naysayers,” who predicted that there will be famine in the country.

