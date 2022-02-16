Teacher Kwadwo, known professionally as Michael Owusu Afriyie, has disassociated himself from reports that he will not fight the Ghana Education Service (GES) if he gets an opportunity.



GES in December 2021, suspended Mr Afriyie over alleged misconduct.



The former primary four teacher at the Akrofrom District Assembly Primary School in the Ashanti Region was said to have absented himself for 55 working days.

He embarked on series of social media campaigns dubbed #FixGES in a bid to draw the attention of leaders to the poor nature of the educational system in the country.



But as part of efforts to entertain patrons of a comedy show in Kumasi, Teacher Kwadwo touched on his tussle with GES and was quoted to have said he will never fight the service again if he gets an opportunity.



He sarcastically noted there is nothing wrong with the outfit and they are running a smooth operation, adding he receives calls from former colleague teachers to keep GES on its toes.



“Sometimes I receive calls from my colleague teachers who always motivate me to continue to put GES on their toes but when I go hungry they will never see me.

ALSO READ:



“Some will say Teacher Kwadwo we are solidly behind you, continue to do your best till they fix GES but they don’t know I have not received salary for a month. But when all of this is over, I will never champion such a campaign,” he said amidst laughter.



However, he has denied the reports, stating he will never beg anyone to take him back anywhere.



He maintains the case is still pending in court and will fight it to its logical conclusion.