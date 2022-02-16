Former Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere has said Hearts of Oak will be tamed on Sunday at their home turf.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions will host their rivals in an outstanding game this weekend.

With the Porcupine Warriors sitting on top of the league log with 36 points and their rivals struggling in the ongoing season, Jerome Otchere believes the Phobians cannot stand the firepower of the Reds.

According to him, there is much pressure on Samuel Boadu, who is the head coach of the club, adding that his woes will be deepened on Sunday.

Jerome Otchere

“I think Asante Kotoko should sneak into Accra and left to me alone, the fans should not speak much ahead of this game because I believe this current Hearts of Oak team can never stand the firepower of Asante Kotoko on Sunday,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“On Sunday, we are going to witness a good game. Asante Kotoko will humiliate Hearts of Oak and I pity Samuel Boadu because already, the fans want him out of the club because he has been poor.

“Asante Kotoko will dominate this game because I don’t see how Hearts of Oak will survive this game. Sometimes form does not come into such games but for me, Hearts of Oak cannot stand this test on Sunday and I don’t see how Samuel Boadu will survive against Asante Kotoko,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.