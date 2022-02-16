The Referee Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have appointed Rustum Gameli Senorgbe to officiate the outstanding Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The two clubs will renew their rivalry on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Senorgbe will be assisted by Patrick Papala, Gilbert Adom Mensah and Bashiru Dauda as the fourth assistant.

Hearts of Oak, who are the reigning Ghana Premier League champions currently trail Kotoko by 12 points after 16 matches each.

Rustum Gameli is a journalist who used to host Morning Show and Sports at Premier FM in Ho, Volta Region.

The 37-year-old referee is a former student of Wesley Grammar SHS, Dansoman, and Ho Poly.