Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga, is hoping to make an impact in their Super Clash tie against Hearts of Oak this weekend.

The Cameroonian forward has been a livewire for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half of the season in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

After missing three games from the start of the season, Mbella has scored 11 goals as the club’s top scorer.

Having netted a hat trick against Accra Lions in the matchday 17 games at the Baba Yara Stadium over the weekend, the striker is hoping to keep his impressive form running against the Phobians.

“Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak,” Etouga said in his post-match interview.

Asante Kotoko will play as a guest to rivals, Hearts of Oak in an outstanding game on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“I am very happy to score a hattrick today, I say thank you to the team, management team and all of Kotoko. I am very happy,” he added.

Asante Kotoko sit top of the league log with 36 points with Hearts of Oak, who are the reigning champions sitting 8th on the log with 24 points.