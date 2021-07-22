A popular Ghanaian socialite and teacher has taken issues with President Akufo-Addo’s recent comment that ‘teaching is not a job to do to become a millionaire’.

Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo, has described the comment as an insult to teachers.

He agrees with the President that teachers cannot become millionaires due to their low remuneration, but says the President should be the last person to make a mockery of the profession.

Teacher Kwadwo said he believes it is disrespectful to address teachers the way he did, especially when he does not address other professionals in same manner.

Teachers, according to him, are living in hell already, and woulldn’t want what he described as “any disrespectful comments”.

He was speaking on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem morning show on Nhyira FM.

Mr Owusu Afriyie is also unhappy with the various teacher unions for failing to improve the welfare of professional teachers in the country.

He said the concerns of teachers always fall on deaf ears as the unions do very little to address their plights.

Teacher Kwadwo added that he never knew teaching in Ghana was slavery until he entered the profession.

He said the leaders have reserved village schools as punishment for any teacher who voices out the ills in the profession.

According to him, teachers have been intimidated to keep their thoughts to themselves.