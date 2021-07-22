Parliament’s Appointments Committee has unanimously recommended for approval the nomination of Kissi Adjebeng as Special Prosecutor by consensus.

This comes less than an hour after the law lecturer’s over three-hour vetting by members of the Committee on Thursday.

Speaking to Adom News moments after the meeting, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, said the members were satisfied with the answers provided by the nominee, hence their approval.

He, however, added that their report is expected to be laid before the House either on Friday or Tuesday.