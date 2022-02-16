A 36-year-old Ugandan man is undergoing medical examination after collapsing at a restaurant where he was being treated for lunch.

Kelvin Waweru got the shock of his life when he discovered the lunch was arranged by his wife with the help of his four other mistresses, which she knew all along.

According to his wife, Eunice Nkirothe, she approached the four women her husband had been cheating on her with and they agreed to pay him back with a lunch date.

The women made an agreement that whoever among them will contact Mr Waweru will inform them about the venue and they will join later.

That was exactly what happened when he was having quality time with one of the undisclosed mistresses.

” We contributed ksh 10K each to make him happy and proud as his women but after seeing the three of us approaching their table, he fainted,” Nkirote narrated.

He is receiving treatment at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Westlands, Nairobi.