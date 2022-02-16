Portions of the Laurenda International School in Kanvii, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region have been completely destroyed by a fire outbreak.

Nine structures that served as classrooms, dormitory and kitchen at Laurenda International school in Kanvili were not spared.

The fire that started from the kitchen of the school completely burnt the wooden structure in minutes.

However, a quick intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) salvaged about 15 other structures and their content from the fire.

The Northern Regional commander of the GNFS, ACFO I. James Ankrah confirming the incident to Adom News said, his men arrived at the fire scene when the flames were very high.

He added that fighting the fire was not easy due to the nature of the structures in the school, but firefighters were able to control the spread.

The regional commander therefore appealed to the residents to be cautious of how they use electricity and gas in homes and working places to prevent fire disasters.

Cases of fire outbreak are on the high in recent times; more than four fire outbreaks have been recorded in less than a month.

