Legendary actor Mr Ibu has opened up on the life lessons he learnt from his two failed marriages.

Mr Ibu’s wives dumped him after both bore a child each for him, over his then substandard financial status.

This, he said, has enlightened him on a man’s responsibilities as the head of the house, and how to please his partners in all aspects.

“My first and second marriages failed; they (my wives) left me after having a child each for me. I wondered what made them make such decisions and they made me know that it was because I didn’t have money. This made me know that I have to be able to keep my family and provide for them and make sure that they are satisfied and not have any reason to look down on me,” he said.

Though the incident crashed his spirits and made him doubt his self-worth, Mr Ibu said he had built confidence, adding “I never miss any opportunity to learn every day and this makes me a better parent.”

He said in an interview on Vocal Media that his experience also shaped him on his journey into fatherhood.

Now single-handedly caring for both children, the renowned actor said he is now responsible in life and has parted ways with some habits he adored when he was single.

“Also, my children look up to me, learn from me and emulate me. I have to show them that I am responsible so that they can be proud of who I am. God says you should nurture them, provide for them and that is what I do. Fatherhood makes you a responsible person. We have fathers who are responsible and there are others who are irresponsible and careless.

“When I started my journey into fatherhood, I was a careless father, but by God’s grace I was able to retrace my steps, built up myself and today I am proudly a responsible father. If you are a careless father, who doesn’t care for his children, who doesn’t have love for his family, who doesn’t have love and passion for building a home, such a person is not a man. I have been able to live up to my responsibilities as a father by providing for my family and making sure they never lack.”