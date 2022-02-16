An accident on a section of the Kwame Danso-Atebubu highway has left five personnel critically injured.

The fire officers were reportedly responding to a distress fire call at Atebubu when a wrongful move by a motor rider caused them to crash their car.

Fire tender involved in accident; 5 personnel in critical condition

According to reports, the tender attempted to swerve the motor rider who carelessly crossed the fire truck, leading them to skid off the dilapidated road.

The fire tender then lost its balance and summersaulted thrice on the highway, landing on its roof in a nearby bush.

While the truck got damaged beyind repairs, all five passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Bono East Regional Fire Service Commander, DCFO George Anim Frimpong, confirmed two of the victims suffered dislocated bones, while one of them sustained a brain injury.

Four of the victims have been referred to Techiman Holy Family Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the commander also stated they were ready to send them to the 37 Military Hospital when their condition is stabilised at the Holy Family Hospital.