Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been charged with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.

Following some allegations of a coup plot he made against former President John Dramani Mahama in a radio interview, the police service gave the party chairman up to 4 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, to report to the Accra Regional Police Command.

According to a police statement released early on Tuesday, Abronye’s presence was needed to assist in investigations into the allegation he made during an interview on Hot FM.

Abronye, following the invitation by the police, turned up at the Accra Regional Police Command at about 2:40 PM and has since been arrested and detained.

Check out some photos of how he arrived at the police station:

Abronye DC at Accra police command (photo credit: Twitter)

Abronye DC at Accra police command (photo credit: Twitter)