Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been arrested and detained.

His arrest follows an invitation extended to him by the police to assist investigations over claims he made that former President John Mahama was planning to stage a coup.

A press statement released by the police on Tuesday and signed by DSP Juliana Obeng of the Police Public Affairs unit said “Preliminary investigations reveal that his claims against the former president are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of peace.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Below is a copy of a statement issued by the police on Mr. Baffoe’s arrest.

