The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) says they do not know 36-year-old Susan Owusu, suspected to have performed an abortion on a 17-year-old girl at Abeka.

Madam Owusu, said to be a female Laboratory Technician, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly administering drugs to cause an abortion on the teenager.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit abortion.



One Mohammed is said to have taken the victim to a clinic at Abeka on January 7, 2022, at about 5:00 pm and madam Owusu, who was manning the clinic, allegedly gave the victim three drugs to be taken at dawn to terminate the pregnancy.



The victim took the drugs, and she began to bleed and in the process, the fetus dropped.



The matter was reported to the Police and Susan was arrested.

But GAMLS in a statement says a response from the Allied Health Professional Council (AHPC) indicates the suspect cannot be identified as a Laboratory Technician in Ghana.

AHPC’s response, according to GAMLS, follows an inquiry into the suspect’s professional status following the publication on January 18, 2022.

ALSO READ:

The statement has further charged the Ministry of Health, regulators, and Director of Agencies under the ministry to take steps to prevent the current trend of assigning individuals who do not have the professional qualification to perform an abortion.

Read the statement below: