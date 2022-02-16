A Harare woman is reported to have given birth to a healthy bouncing baby girl at Harare Magistrate Court.

According to Zimmorningpost, 39-year-old Patience Mubaiwa went into labor this afternoon whilst in the waiting hall of Harare Magistrates Court.

Mubaiwa started experiencing labour pains as she waited for her brother, whom she had accompanied to stand trial.

Luckily, a brave 27-year-old came to her aid and helped her deliver her baby on the floor inside Harare Magistrates Court.

The assistant has no nursing background but she still managed to help.

The newborn was wrapped in paper and a small blanket.

After giving birth, she was later assisted by medics.

This is not the first time a woman has had to give birth in an unlikely place. Last year, a 27-year old woman from Chad went into labour while aboard an EgyptAir plane and was forced to give birth mid-way the flight.

The EgyptAir flight was travelling from N’Djamena, the capital city of Chad, to Cairo when the pregnant Chadian passenger Kultumah Mohammed started experiencing pain.

The pilot was notified when Mohammed went into labour and the flight was quickly diverted. The hope was that the aircraft would land soon enough for Mohammed to receive proper medical attention during her delivery.

The woman received help from another passenger identified as Laila Mohamed Abou Bakr, a medical student at the Faculty of Medicine at Kasr el-Ainy University in Cairo.

The chief pilot’s instructions, together with the cabin crew’s help, ensured that all passengers’ safety procedures were followed and moved quickly to assist in delivery.

Mohammed reportedly gave birth while the plane was flying over Sudan. The Cabin Crew and the medical student helped her deliver her baby safely.