Some irate youth at Lamashegu in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region have set the house of a fire officer ablaze.

The youth had threatened to take revenge over a police shooting in the area on Sunday.

But there was a mistaken identity as a policeman who was believed to be a target of their action had vacated his room to another within the same compound, making the fire officer the victim.

Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf reports the incident occurred at about 2:30 am on Tuesday while the officer was asleep in his chamber and hall self-contained apartment.

The unidentified thugs are believed to have poured petrol before lighting a match to spark the fire.

The fire is said to have started from the kitchen before spreading to other parts of the house but the victim managed to escape though he sustained injuries.

The police officer was also on duty last night and did not return home upon receiving the news until a team was dispatched to the house to access the situation.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, has visited the community to urge calm among chiefs and the people.

However, no suspects have been arrested yet though investigations were underway.

The clash between the Police and the youth claimed the life of a JHS graduate, Abdul Hakim, while others are battling for their lives at the hospital.

Hakim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died on arrival.

Another JHS two pupil, Tawfic Abdul-Razak, who was on his way to school, was also hit by a stray bullet directly at his mouth destroying his teeth while others received multiple injuries and are receiving treatment.

