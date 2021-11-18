Rapper Medikal has been the first Ghanaian musician to sort out Davido after the latter asked him to send him money ahead of his birthday on November 21.

Davido has since received over 360,000 US Dollars after he tweeted and asked musicians he has given ‘hit songs’ to appreciate him by sending him 1 million Naira on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

In one of his videos during the fundraising, Davido asked Medikal, Shatta Wale, Edem, Stonebwoy and Darko Vibes to send him money since he has collaborated with them in their music careers.

Medikal, after chancing on the video, decided to send him 1,000 US dollars which is equivalent to GHC 6,140 Ghana Cedis.

Quickly after Davido received the alert, Medikal wrote on social media saying: OBO @davido my birthday na car I want o bless u my g [SIC].

Davido showed appreciation by mentioning Medikal on his Instagram Stories.