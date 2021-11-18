A statue to keep the memory of General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has popped up on social media.

The statue is nothing short of excellence, as it clearly depicts the statesman’s round face and a low haircut.

The monument is situated at the Nkornaman Senior High School at Seikwa in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

It was mounted to mark the school’s Jubilee celebration in honour of General Mosquito as he is widely known who is a founder and also an indigene of Seikwa.

From the details on it, it was unveiled and commissioned on March 28, 2015, by late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

ALSO READ:

Ghanaians, who have chanced upon the work and cannot keep calm, have commended the school for the honour done as well as the artiste for an excellent masterpiece.

Check out the statue below: