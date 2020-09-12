“I was born John but my friends always mocked and bullied me so I had to change it to Johnson,” says General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress.

According to Asiedu Nketia, he was given the name John when he started school.

“It was a Presby school at Seikwa where we were lined up and given English names as new entrants. I was about five to six years and hadn’t been baptized then so they named me John,” he disclosed on Joy FM’s Personality Profile show.

Recounting his days as a student, he noted his diminutive nature did not prevent him from aiming at academic excellence.

“I became the best student in an exam we called the Agyarko exams which is much like a common entrance into the middle school from basic school.

“So we all assembled for the best 50 students to be selected and when they realised I topped and was called John, they began saying all sort of things,” he said.

He added: “Some mocked John was the name for rats among others so that was why I changed it but if I knew John was a presidential name in Ghana, I wouldn’t have changed it.”