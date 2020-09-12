The Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako, has revealed he forewarned the Ghanaian-United States (US) based pastor who shot his wife.

According to him, he has a cordial relationship with the suspect, Prophet Sylvester Ofori and family which dates way back.

“I have known the family for a very long time because he used to invite me to preach in his church in the US. He is a very gentle and humble man but it is sad this has happened to him.

“I warned him several times that he will kill his wife if he is not careful after the woman made some complaints to me but this is where we find ourselves now,” he said on Adom FM‘s Live Worship.

He noted the man of God was under the influence of witchcraft and some powers triggered the action.

He urged people to halt the criticisms against the man of God, adding that his actions were not canal and can happen to anybody.

Pastor Ofori is reported to have followed his then-wife to her place of work and shot her in front of the building.

RELATED:

The gory act was captured on security cameras, which led to the subsequent identification and arrest of pastor Ofori by the Orlando police.

Although there have been reports of him having been physically abusive in the marriage, it is unclear what moved the pastor to murder his wife on that day.

The church where pastor Ofori presides, Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries, says it is devastated by its pastor’s action.

Watch the video below: