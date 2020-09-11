The wedding video of Sylvester Ofori and Barabara Tommey has surfaced online following the gruesome murder of Barbara, 27, by her husband Sylvester, 35.

The two were wedded five years ago in a beautiful ceremony at a plush estate in the United States.

The beautiful Barbara met Pastor Ofori at a church service. Their bond strengthened when they learned they shared the same birthday.

However, their union was not meant to last, as five years after, the two were embroiled in divorce proceedings.

Pastor Ofori is reported to have followed his then-wife to her place of work and shot her in front of the building.

The beautiful Barabara Tommey’s pre-wedding photos.

The gory act was captured on security cameras, which led to the subsequent identification and arrest of pastor Ofori by the Orlando police.

Sylvester Ofori and Barabara Tommey

Although there have been reports of him having been physically abusive in the marriage, it is unclear what moved the pastor to murder his wife on that day.

The church where pastor Ofori presides, Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries, says it is devastated by its pastor’s action.