Running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has asked for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to be dealt with for insulting a High Court judge.

The NDC Running Mate said the judiciary must crack the whip on the Assin Central MP, saying the lawmaker must be made to face the music just as the infamous Montie Trio.

“If you are going to talk about ‘name and shame’, it should be consistent. If you are going to apply the laws, it should be consistent.

“If another person does the same [commits the same offence] and just comes to apologise to end of the story, that is corruption and I want to see that also highlighted because we are not allowing us to abide by the rules of telling the truth.

READ ALSO:

“These are the things that we should be very focused on in order to move, otherwise it creates a kind of solipsism among the youth and that is dangerous because they are the future,” said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further described the conduct of Kennedy Agyapong as lawless and worse than the infamous Montie Trio.

“Your Lordships, Mr Agyapong’s conduct is graver in scope and impact than the infamous ‘Montie Three’. This is because of the influence he wields and the coverage of the channel on which he made these dangerous comments compared to the ‘Montie 3’ in these respects.”

Listen to Prof Opoku-Agyemang in the audio below:

Prof Opku-Agyemang made this known in her interaction with Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) officials Thursday.

Her comment comes after Mr Agyapong, in an outburst on his television station, Net 2, used unprintable words to express his anger at a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without due diligence on Wednesday.