Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has incurred the wrath of High Court judge Amos Wuntah Wuni.

He has been summoned for contempt after allegedly calling him “stupid” on a television station.

The outspoken MP is said to have “scandalised” and “threatened” the judge and, by extension, the court in an ongoing land case which he claimed Justice Wuni gave a judgement given without his knowledge.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the judge issued a warrant for the Assin Central MP to appear on Monday, September 14 at 10:00am.

Mr Agyapong is expected to “show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt, if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the Court.”