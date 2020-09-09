Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, has been slapped with fresh criminal charges in the ongoing forgery trial at the Kaneshie District Court.

He has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news and forgery of other documents.

He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges, reports Graphic Online’s Justice Agbenorsi.

The new charges were slapped on Bishop Obinim when the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Kaneshie District Court.

Charged alongside Bishop Obinim as an accomplice is Kwabena Otchere, who is the second accused person and four other persons who are at large.

The prosecution withdrew the old charges with the explanation that it had consolidated Obinim’s charge sheet with the charge sheet of the other accused persons.

Bishop Obinim was initially standing trial on charges of publication of false news and forgery.