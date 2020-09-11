Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has said indigenes of Komenda should be blamed for the non-viability of the Komenda Sugar factory.

The maverick politician, recounting how some indigenes set on fire 300 hectares of sugarcane farm intended to feed the factory, said the factory will not work because of their behaviour.

You burnt my sugar cane farm but now who is suffering? You are suffering and I’m here doing very well for myself. I knew the Komenda Sugar factory will fail but I didn’t want to be a prophet of doom so I kept quiet, Kennedy agyapong

According to him, he and some partners decided to revive the Komenda Sugar factory some years ago by planting 300 hectares of sugarcane farm to feed the factory, but the people of Komenda sabotaged the initiative after taking monies as compensation for their lands.

READ ALSO:

The lawmaker made the disclosure while speaking on Adom TV’s afternoon political talk show with Dakyehene Yaw Asante.