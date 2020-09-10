Two people were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital after sustaining several injuries from an accident caused by flooding at Taha in the Sagnarigu district.

A tipper truck driver and his mate were swept off the Taha bridge by waters from a heavy downpour in the area.

According to an eyewitness, Abubakari Mohammed, the driver was faced with the options of having to drive to the edge of the bridge, where he risked being carried away by floodwaters or crashing headfirst into an oncoming overloaded taxi.

He said the driver decided on the former and thus moved to the edge of the bridge and his vehicle was swept by the flood into the main drain.

Mr Mohammed said one of the two managed an escape through the tipper’s broken windscreen whiles the other remained trapped underwater, forcing passers-by to jump to his rescue.

He explained that some onlookers who could swim jumped into the raging water to save the man.

Abubakari, owner of the said vehicle revealed to Joy News that the driver has been discharged and is currently receiving treatment at home and is in severe pain.

This is the second time in less than three months a vehicle has been swept by flood into the main drain at Taha.

A resident of the area, Abdul Wahab Mohammed, attributes the unfortunate incidents to a partial collapse of the bridge, which is noted to narrow the driveway.

He complained that the last time a similar accident occurred, the Department of Urban Roads filled the place with gravel instead of having the bridge worked on.

Mr Wahab Mohammed said the gravels were washed away by rainfall, which opened the road to danger.

According to him, the Taha bridge is liable to floods anytime there is heavy downpour, exposing everyone, especially children to the danger of drowning when they use the road.

Several areas suffered flooding in the Sagnarigu and the Tamale Metropolis after several hours of rain fall the whole day.