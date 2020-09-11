The management of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has suspended two lecturers over what has become known as ‘sex-for-grade’ investigation.

The lecturers are Prof Obinna Njoku and Prof Emmanuel Agonmo, who was caught on tape in compromising positions with female students.



In the videos which went viral, Obinna Njoku was caught fondling his private parts in preparation for copulation while Agonmo was caught naked in a hotel while trying to sleep with a soon-to-be bribe.

In the video, a naked Agumuo was handcuffed by some security men for allegedly trying to have sex with one of his students after collecting N150,000 from her as bribe to pass an exam.

According to reports, the student, who is set to wed soon, had issues with her result and approached the Prof. who then demanded N150,000 bribe.

But, after she paid, Agumuo allegedly demanded sex from her.



Her plea that she was getting married soon was said to have been rejected by the lecturer, so the student decided to play along with the aid of some security men who arrested him naked in a room with her.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the institution, Ralph Njoku Obi, who confirmed the development on Thursday, said the lecturers were suspended pending the outcome of a probe of the viral videos.



“We just came out of an expanded management meeting now. Management resolved to set up a panel to look into the veracity of the content of the video clips but as it stands now, the two lecturers have been suspended so they can give us ample room to do a proper investigation into the matter.



It is believed that the trending video clips may have again exposed the ugly underworld of sex-for-grade syndicates operating in the Imo State University, Owerri,” he said.