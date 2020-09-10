The Ghana Drunkards Association has expressed disappointment in some members who turned a fatal accident into a beer party on the Tema Motorway.

The collision between a Ghana brewery delivery van and some cars occurred on the Tema Motorway Thursday morning.

One person was confirmed dead with another responding to treatment at a nearby hospital, but all the rescuers were concerned about was the crates of beer at their disposal.

Following reports from the accident scene, the Drunkards Association has condemned the actions of the default members who were captured either drinking or stealing beer.

In a press statement issued to that effect, it said drinking free beer from broken bottles could endanger the lives of the members.

Additionally, it said the Association cannot afford to lose a single member to irresponsible drinking.