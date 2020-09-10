A woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was found dead in a gutter Thursday morning at Sagnarigu-Dungu, a suburb of Tamale.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was found face down with grasses covering her from waist down.

The lifeless woman was half-naked and wearing a head tie with just one slipper on, leaving the residents suspicious of murder.

A witness, who had used the route prior to the discovery, suspected the incident happened at dawn.

Other residents, speaking to Adom News, said they believe the woman was raped before being thrown into the gutter.

They attributed the crime to lack of street lights in the area.

The assembly member for the area, Alhassan Imoro, who was present at the scene, said he has filed a report to the police to transport the body to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.