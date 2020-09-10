Management of The Ghana Water Company limited (GWCL) has announced there will be an interruption of water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region.

The development which will last a week takes effect from Monday, September 14 to Saturday, September 20th, 2020.

GWCL attributed the cause to the replacement of close to 2 kilometres of a weak session of the main 42-inch diameter transmission pipe-line from Kpong to Tema.

The fault, it explained in a press release, is which is causing loss of several volumes of water on daily basis and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.

Therefore, customers in Accra, especially in the eastern part of the metropolis are entreated to store enough water for consumption during the period of shut-down.

The areas envisaged to be hard hit include; Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, AdjeiKojo, East Legon Trasaco, All the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.

The shortage, however, will not affect the government’s covid-19 free water reservoirs as it will still be filled with water tankers to enable consumers fetch for free.

“Management of Ghana Water Company Limited, wishes to assure the general public, that the necessary equipment, logistics and personnel required to execute the projecthave been secured and as a result can assure our cherished consumers that, barring any technical hitch, the project must be completed on schedule. The public is also assured, that supply will resume immediately the project is completed.”