Popular Ghanaian actor, Koo Fori, has given an in-depth account of how his well-furnished mansion was razed down by fire in the late hours of Monday, September 7.

He recalled how after 8:pm, he retired to his bed while watching a programme. He said, suddenly the television went off.

He initially suspected lights out but when he peeped through his window, he realised his neighbours had light.

He said he made attempts to continue watching the programme in the hall since his bedroom television was failing to turn on, but he was greeted with a foul odour.

“I heard a different scent like smoke: I thought it was from the kitchen so I quickly run to check but it was not from that part. So I went back to the hall and the whole place was smoky with fire coming from the AC. For a second, I could not smell because the smoke was too much. I was scared to move out because of the fire that was spilling out from the AC,” he told Zionfelix.

Koo Fori disclosed that for a moment he was indecisive on whether to go to the bedroom or move out with his eyes closed and his hands covering his nose.

Finally, without seeing through the thick smoke, his legs led him to the main door and moments after he was out, he began coughing profusely.

The actor said with the little strength he had, he screamed for help until a neighbour rushed to his rescue.

A loud boom, boom, was all the rescuers who had increased in number heard before the entire hall was lit in flames.

He recounted how they all stood helpless as the windows were all locked, but one of his neighbors created an entrance with a concrete block he smashed the windows with.

There and them, Koo Fori added, the neighbours threw buckets of water in the hall until the fire died out before the Fire Service personnel arrived.

“Even before the fire service came I had lost everything in the hall, nothing was left; TV, sofa, everything was gone except for a freezer sitting in one corner of the hall. All my clothes, even I could not identify the colour of my bedsheets because they had turned black. My bathroom has white tiles, they all turned black,” he recounted.

That notwithstanding, Koo Fori said he consoles himself that life is worth more than vanity.













