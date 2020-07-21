Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, well known as Koo Fori, after a decade of his wife’s death, has revealed what actually killed her.

According to the actor, his wife passed in 2010 after a C-Section over what he described as medical negligence in an undisclosed health facility.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station, he disclosed surgical tools were left in his wife’s stomach after the surgery.

ALSO READ:

He explained that the late Mrs Karikari for days suffered severe pains which eventually led to her death.

“For six days, my wife couldn’t go to the toilet coupled with a swelling stomach so she went back to the hospital where the C-Section was performed but because of the mistake the doctor made, he neglected her and that led to her death,” he narrated.