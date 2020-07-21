Former Director of Communications at the presidency has revealed he still sees late President John Evans Atta Mills in his dreams.

Koku Anyidoho revealed that since his boss died on July 24, 2012, he always appears to him in his sleep.

“I number of times I have encountered President Mills in my dreams is unimaginable. The last time I saw him was last week Monday,” he disclosed in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday while detailing activities to mark the 8th anniversary of his passing.

He said the late Mills tells him the only thing to make him rest in peace is for a monument to be built for him at Asomdwee Park.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Anyidoho said on Friday, July 24, 2020, he will lay wreaths at Asomdwee Park in Accra to mark the 8th anniversary of the death of Prof. Mills.

Also, he revealed that, an initiative will be launched to raise funds to manage the final resting place of the late President.

Mr Anyidoho bemoaned how some people, who benefitted immensely from the late President, have turned their backs when it mattered most.

“I use my personnel money and sometimes beg to ensure the tomb is painted but people who benefitted from President Mills have all turned their backs. God have mercy on you,” he bemoaned.

This notwithstanding, Mr Anyidoho was grateful to the government for giving a facelift to Asomdwe Park ahead of the 8th anniversary celebration.