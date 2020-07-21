Ghanaian award-winning gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, has touched many hearts after releasing a tribute song for New Patriotic Party’s Sir John, known in real life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who passed weeks ago to COVID-19.

The song, which is titled ‘Brekyie Yi Ano 3den’, talks about how death has laid its icy hands on a giver, intelligent and hard-working man, Sir John.

She consoled the family members of the top NPP giant.

Sir John, until his death, was the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Forestry Commission.

He was receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with other government appointees when he died.

Watch the video below: