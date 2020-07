Family of former Ghana Forestry Commission boss, Sir John, has scheduled his one-week celebration for today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, born Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Korle Bu.

The celebration will be virtual and aired live on Oman FM, Okyeman FM and Ash FM between the hours of 10:30 am and 11:30 am.

