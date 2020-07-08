

An Ogun State-based pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola has been arrested by the state Police Command for raping his biological daughter.

44-year-old Oyebola, who was in charge of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ogo Oluwa parish, was arrested following his daughter’s complaint.

According to the 24-year-old victim, her father has been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19 years, shortly after the demise of her mother.

She further alleged that she got pregnant three times of which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted.

The victim also alleged that after the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant as a result of their insect.

The victim in her report to police at Owode-Egbado Divisional Headquarter said having realized that her father was all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to Non Governmental Organisation, Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, which consequently lodged the complaint on her behalf at the police station.

READ ALSO



Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.



On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said was nothing but the whole truth.