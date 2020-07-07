A middle-aged woman, Maame Tina, based in the Ashanti region, has committed suicide after her hopes in making more money out of a lotto stake went bad.



The woman, according to a report by Accra based Rainbow Radio, borrowed GH¢1,500 from her friend claiming her daughter has been admitted at the hospital and needed the money to pay for her medical bills.



However, she reportedly paid a self-imposed Mallam GH¢500.00 for two sure numbers and later used the remaining GH¢1,000.00 to stake the lotto.

READ ALSO:

But to her disappointment, the numbers she staked were not mentioned in the draw.

This informed her decision to commit suicide because she said there was no way she could find the money to repay the money she took from the friend.

She is said to have committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.