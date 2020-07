A video has surfaced on social media where a Nigerian commercial bus driver was captured wiping his windscreen with leaves attached to a ‘faulty’ wiper.

Nkechi Usani, the user who posted the video, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the yellow bus driver confidently driving away with his self-made wiper.

Sharing the video, she wrote: Lagos is a different kind of crazy.

Watch the video below:

Lagos is a different kind of crazy 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/ce5UVj6fha — Nkechi Usani (@NkechiUsani) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile some social media users who watched the video had these to say: