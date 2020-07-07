A Photo of Ghanaian entrepreneur and social media influencer, Mona Montrage with Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has set tongues wagging.

The photo saw Mona Montrage pen a sweet message to acknowledge actor Kwadwo Nkansah widely known as Lil Win.

Hajia4Real, as she is popularly known, thanked the actor for spending time with her while she traveled to Kumasi.

Though she did not state when exactly they met, she mentioned the comic actor made her visit to Kumasi awesome.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo with Lil Win during a hang out.

The photo has got many asking if it is the beginning of a love affair.

Watch the photo below: