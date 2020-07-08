Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has signed a book of condolence in memory of late colleague politician, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

Mr Agyei Agyepong commiserated with the former Ghana Forestry Commission boss’ family, describing the death as painful.

He added that Sir John was full of life and his bubbly personality enlightened the lives of many.

He took to his Facebook page to announce his visit to the family, where he wrote an emotional tribute to the man he succeeded as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He posted:

This morning I signed a Book of Condolence in memory of my predecessor as General Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

Sir John was full of life and his bubbly personality enlightened the lives of many. His dedication to our tradition is a matter of public record.

Wonoo Krakye you will be fondly missed by DadaBee GS as you fondly called me.

May the Almighty God grant Sir John peaceful eternal rest.

Fare Thee Well, my affable brother.

According to reports, he died Wednesday evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after contracting Covid-19.