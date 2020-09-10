Over 10 vehicles have been involved in a collision on the Tema motorway leaving commuters stranded over massive traffic build-ups.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a slight downpour in parts of Accra.

A vehicle moving from Accra to Tema is reported to have caused the accident when the driver tried to manoeuvre his way after a brake failure.

A trailer, transporting bottles of club beer from Accra to Tema, lost products to the accident.

No casualties have been confirmed yet but many cars have been damaged.

Some witnesses, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, confirmed they had indeed been to the scene to drink the beer for free.

“We came to the scene to help the situation but we also need energy and had to make good use of the drinks. As I speak to you now, I have drunk about five bottles,” one of them said.

Meanwhile, the East Legon Police patrol team has been to the scene to direct traffic and help tow the vehicles.

Watch the video attached above: