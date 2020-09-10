The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it has plans to elect a new parliamentary candidate for the Cape Coast North constituency.

This comes on the back of the District Registration Review Committee of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to withdraw the candidate, Dr Kwamina Minta Nyarku‘s voter identity card.

General Secretary of the NDC, John Asiedu Nketia, announced this on Adom TV’s Badwam, Wednesday.

He noted the party cannot be law breakers, hence the need to elect a new candidate for the December polls.

“What is going on in Cape Coast North is a known secret but since we have no other option, we will as soon as possible get a new candidate,” he said.

Dr Nyarku is alleged to have provided false information when he applied for his card.

The Committee consequently sat on the case and ruled that the NDC candidate does not qualify to be a voter in the constituency.

Dr Nyarku will, thus, not have a valid voters card when the EC opens nomination, a decision the former has legally challenged.